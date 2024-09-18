Metals One (LON:MET1) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 278426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 million and a P/E ratio of -26.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.05.
In related news, insider Jonathan Owen acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £400 ($528.40). 70.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.
