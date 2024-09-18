Michael Alexander Smith Sells 27,871 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $2,072,208.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Insmed stock opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $80.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.95 million. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

