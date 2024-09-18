Michael Beaulieu Sells 3,522 Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Beaulieu sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.78, for a total value of C$178,847.16.

Shares of TSE:NWC traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 68,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,436. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. The North West Company Inc. has a 1 year low of C$33.72 and a 1 year high of C$52.23.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.02. North West had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of C$646.49 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3409536 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. North West’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC increased their target price on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

