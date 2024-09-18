Michael Gaubert Sells 179,683 Shares of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Stock

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Gaubert sold 179,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $353,975.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,144.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Gaubert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Michael Gaubert sold 15,033 shares of Asset Entities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $33,373.26.

Asset Entities Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of ASST opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 8.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. Asset Entities Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

Institutional Trading of Asset Entities

Asset Entities ( NASDAQ:ASST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,574.65% and a negative return on equity of 207.47%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned 0.44% of Asset Entities as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asset Entities Company Profile

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

