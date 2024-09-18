Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 59,053 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $548,602.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,258,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,402.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SNAP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. 32,502,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,445,320. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.01.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Snap by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
