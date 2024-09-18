Michael O. Mccarthy III Sells 106,084 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 106,084 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $625,895.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,181,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,973,115.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
QuantumScape Price Performance
Shares of NYSE QS opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.66. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 4.59.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on QS shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.