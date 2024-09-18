Michael S. Dell Sells 1,546,550 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,546,550 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $179,863,765.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,393,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DELL stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,761,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,389,186. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.39. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,567,000. NCP Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 478.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 1,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

