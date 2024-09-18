Michelle K. Lee Sells 800 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Michelle K. Lee sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $16,464.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE U traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.23. 13,286,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,271,596. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $43.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

