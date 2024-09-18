Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.96. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $63.83 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 57.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

