MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 40,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 14,603 shares.The stock last traded at $14.62 and had previously closed at $14.21.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
