MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading 3.4% Higher

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. 12,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 103,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

