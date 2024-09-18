MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,247,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the previous session’s volume of 571,465 shares.The stock last traded at $13.28 and had previously closed at $13.40.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

