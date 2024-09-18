MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.79

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.79 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 1150325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

