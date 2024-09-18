Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.50

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 583993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVO shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mission Produce

Mission Produce Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of $949.48 million, a P/E ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 51,615 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $685,447.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,219,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,876,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 49,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $642,782.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,398,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,407,693.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 51,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $685,447.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,219,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,876,473.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,697 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $3,952,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 25.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 266,489 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 202.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 215,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 143,858 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.