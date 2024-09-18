Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 808,002 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 305,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).
Mobile Tornado Group Stock Down 4.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of £4.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.45.
About Mobile Tornado Group
Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mobile Tornado Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Tornado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Tornado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.