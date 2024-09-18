Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Leerink Partners from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.44.

Moderna stock opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average of $111.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $1,908,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,284,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,572,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $1,908,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,284,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,572,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,158 shares of company stock worth $11,167,312 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

