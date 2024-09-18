Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

MOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

MOH traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.15. The company had a trading volume of 331,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,623. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $282.96 and a one year high of $423.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.64.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% in the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

