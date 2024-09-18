Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Lifted by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

