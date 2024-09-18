Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 649,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,010,000 after buying an additional 168,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

