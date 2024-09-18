Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Shares Down 12.1%

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) dropped 12.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 153,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 130,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Montero Mining and Exploration Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.04 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

