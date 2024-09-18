Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $203.69

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $203.69 and last traded at $203.69, with a volume of 176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.52.

Moog Trading Up 9.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $904.74 million for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

Moog Announces Dividend

Moog Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

