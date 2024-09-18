Morgan Stanley Trims Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Target Price to $182.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MPC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.46.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $163.87 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $139.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.04. The company has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

