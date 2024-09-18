Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.00

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.00 and last traded at $94.52, with a volume of 294827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,011,936.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 8,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

