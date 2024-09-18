MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Trading Up 150%

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 150% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,044,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 570% from the average session volume of 155,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
MTB Metals Trading Down 16.7 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.54.
About MTB Metals
MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.
