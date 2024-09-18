Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 14.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 471,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 149,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

