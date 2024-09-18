Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 14.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 471,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 149,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
