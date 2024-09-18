MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Trading 15.5% Higher

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.99 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.99 ($0.17). Approximately 383,561 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 99,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.15).

MyHealthChecked Stock Up 12.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.69. The firm has a market cap of £6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.67 and a beta of 1.37.

About MyHealthChecked

MyHealthChecked PLC develops and commercializes at-home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. It offers nutritional health tests, such as intolerances and sensitivities DNA tests, and vitamins and minerals DNA tests; weight management tests, that includes weight management DNA tests and glucose management DNA tests; and cardiovascular health tests, such as heart profile test DNA test under MyHealthChecked brand.

