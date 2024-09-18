MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $97.94 and last traded at $97.99. 15,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 166,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

Get MYR Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MYR Group

MYR Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average of $141.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $828.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 578.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 974,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,287,000 after buying an additional 831,066 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,452,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $15,659,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $10,800,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,251,000 after buying an additional 69,886 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MYR Group

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.