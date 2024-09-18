Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.95% of Natera worth $259,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Natera by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Natera in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Natera Stock Down 1.9 %
Natera stock opened at $127.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $132.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Natera
In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $4,053,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,063,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,315.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $4,053,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,063,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,197 shares of company stock worth $9,561,358 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
