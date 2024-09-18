National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
National Presto Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NPK traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.72. 53,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,568. National Presto Industries has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $86.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $76.90. The company has a market cap of $537.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.57.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Presto Industries
National Presto Industries Company Profile
National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than National Presto Industries
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.