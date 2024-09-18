National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPKGet Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

National Presto Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPK traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.72. 53,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,568. National Presto Industries has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $86.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $76.90. The company has a market cap of $537.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.57.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Presto Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPK. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the second quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth $137,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

