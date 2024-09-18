National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:NPK traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.72. 53,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,568. National Presto Industries has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $86.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $76.90. The company has a market cap of $537.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.57.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPK. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the second quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth $137,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

