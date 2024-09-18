National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Position Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 582,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,493 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in National Vision by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of EYE opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $869.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. National Vision had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

