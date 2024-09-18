Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) VP Mary E. Godwin Sells 35,000 Shares

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) VP Mary E. Godwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $99,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAUT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. 94,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.20. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,594,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,657,000 after buying an additional 3,483,060 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,859,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 636,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Featured Stories

