Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) VP Mary E. Godwin Sells 35,000 Shares

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) VP Mary E. Godwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $99,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NAUT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. 94,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.20. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
