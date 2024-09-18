Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:JSM)

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance

JSM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,050. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86.

Get Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 alerts:

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.