Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:JSM)

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance
JSM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,050. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86.
About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543
