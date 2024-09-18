Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Navigator from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Navigator Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NVGS opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.50. Navigator has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.92 million. Navigator had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Navigator will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Institutional Trading of Navigator

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Navigator during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

