Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.66

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.66 and last traded at $56.44, with a volume of 164607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.12.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.19.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.22. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

