Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . 111,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 174,416 shares.The stock last traded at $55.14 and had previously closed at $55.78.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.39 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Navios Maritime Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 2,977.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 750,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 726,435 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 870.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 113,649 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 748.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 48,612 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,375,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

