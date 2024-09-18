Neonode Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,559 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 662% compared to the average volume of 467 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Neonode Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEON traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,654,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,007. Neonode has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $194.29 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 64.05% and a negative net margin of 247.41%.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Further Reading

