Neonode Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,559 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 662% compared to the average volume of 467 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neonode
Neonode Trading Up 6.1 %
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 64.05% and a negative net margin of 247.41%.
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neonode
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.