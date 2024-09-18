Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Issues Earnings Results

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($5.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($4.48), Yahoo Finance reports. Netcapital had a negative net margin of 100.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million.
Netcapital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NCPL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,362. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 million, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of -0.56. Netcapital has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $47.59.
Netcapital Company Profile
