Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Issues Earnings Results

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($5.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($4.48), Yahoo Finance reports. Netcapital had a negative net margin of 100.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million.

Netcapital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCPL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,362. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 million, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of -0.56. Netcapital has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $47.59.

Get Netcapital alerts:

Netcapital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

Receive News & Ratings for Netcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.