NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

NETGEAR Stock Down 2.1 %

NETGEAR stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $22.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $608.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.69 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 21.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR

In other NETGEAR news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 622,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 261,705 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,896,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,246,000 after acquiring an additional 247,162 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 137.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 353,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 204,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,642,000 after purchasing an additional 105,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 127,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 71,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.