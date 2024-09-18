Network International (LON:NETW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.99

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.99 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 399.40 ($5.28), with a volume of 2202570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399.40 ($5.28).

Network International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 392.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 391.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,437.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It also offers merchant solutions comprise payment solutions, such as N-genius payment device, N-genius mobile app, mobility, and unattended solutions; and N-Genius online, and Payfast and DPO pay online payment solutions.

