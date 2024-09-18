Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance
NBH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 46,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,010. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $11.41.
