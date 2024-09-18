New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.35

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 14231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
New World Development Trading Up 5.0 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51.
New World Development Company Profile
New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New World Development
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.