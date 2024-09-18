New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.35

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 14231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

New World Development Trading Up 5.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

