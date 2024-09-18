Nicolas Finazzo Buys 20,000 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Finazzo acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicolas Finazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Nicolas Finazzo acquired 3,600 shares of AerSale stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $17,496.00.

AerSale Stock Performance

Shares of ASLE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. 259,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,829. The firm has a market cap of $268.76 million, a P/E ratio of -507.00 and a beta of 0.23. AerSale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71.

Institutional Trading of AerSale

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.66 million. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in AerSale in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,589,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale in the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in AerSale by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,278,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 828,836 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AerSale by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AerSale from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AerSale from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Further Reading

