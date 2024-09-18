Nicole Sherman Acquires 2,500 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) CEO Nicole Sherman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $12,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RVSB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.65. 29,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,896. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Equities analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.38% of Riverview Bancorp worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

