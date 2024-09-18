Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 203000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Northern Graphite Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.47 million during the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative net margin of 163.55% and a negative return on equity of 234.36%.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

