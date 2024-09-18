Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2024

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGCGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 203000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Northern Graphite Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.47 million during the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative net margin of 163.55% and a negative return on equity of 234.36%.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.