Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Down 0%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $131.94 and last traded at $131.95. 443,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,231,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $592.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.74 and its 200 day moving average is $133.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

