Npeh, Llc Sells 36,752 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 36,752 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $259,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,487.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Npeh, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 13th, Npeh, Llc sold 1,340 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $9,728.40.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Npeh, Llc sold 21,155 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $154,008.40.
- On Monday, September 9th, Npeh, Llc sold 60,022 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $456,167.20.
- On Friday, September 6th, Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $526,581.00.
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $674,932.50.
NET Power Stock Performance
Shares of NPWR stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. NET Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $17.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NET Power by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 956,134 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NET Power by 226.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 405,128 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NET Power by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NET Power in the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NPWR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
About NET Power
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
