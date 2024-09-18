Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $1,384,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,378,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 387.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -829.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. Raymond James raised their price target on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

