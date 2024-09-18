Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.15

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.15 and last traded at $80.93, with a volume of 31111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.96.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average is $77.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

