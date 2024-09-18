Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.15

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.15 and last traded at $41.13, with a volume of 73086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,910.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

