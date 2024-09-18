Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.71

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.71 and last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 40163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.67.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

